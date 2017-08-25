Oil prices were higher on Friday as refineries on the Gulf of Mexico shut down to prepare for the biggest storm to hit the United States in more than a decade.

Hurricane Harvey is set to make landfall at some point Friday evening or Saturday morning, and while it's relatively slow moving, it has already been upgraded to Category 2 status, with wind speeds in excess of 200 km/h. It is expected to be upgraded to a Category 3 storm in the next few hours, which would make it the most powerful storm to hit the United States since Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

The National Hurricane Center is advising millions of people in the area to evacuate if possible or seek shelter, and the oil industry is heeding that advice. Almost a fifth of the U.S.`s oil output, and almost half of its refineries are located in and around the Gulf coast.

Refineries that produce up to five million barrels of oil a day are in the storm's path, which is why many have already started shutting down as a precaution. They include large ones operated by Citgo Petroleum, Valero Energy Corp. and Flint Hills Resources, moving hundreds of thousands of barrels of production offline.

Oil prices were surging on Friday in response to the sudden lack of supply, up 40 cents to $47.82. Gasoline prices in the area's spot market rose to their highest level in a year in anticipation