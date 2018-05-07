Oil price hits $70 for first time since 2014

The price of the North American oil benchmark has hit $70 a barrel for the first time in more than three years on Monday, as a looming decision on whether the United States will re-impose sanctions on Iran is hanging over the market.

The West Texas Intermediate futures contract for June was changing hands for $70.32 US a barrel on Monday, up 60 cents on the day.

After troughing in the low $40s last summer, oil has marched steadily higher in recent months. The latest catalyst is escalating tensions in Iran, as U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to walk away from a deal his predecessor signed with the country over its nuclear program.

Trump is set to decide by May 12 whether to pull out of the Iran deal, and impose sanctions again on the oil-producing nation. "All indications point to President Trump abrogating the arrangement and reintroducing sanctions," Scotiabank said last week, a development that would push the oil price higher as Iran would no longer be able to sell its oil to the world, something which would drive up the price for everyone else's crude.

The impact could be significant. The last time the United Nations imposed similar sanctions on Iran in 2006, the price of oil shot up from $60 to $145 US, the bank noted — although there were other factors at play at the time, too.

The oil price has rallied in part because traders expect sanctions to return. So if they don't come, "I would expect a big, sharp correction," Ken Courtis, chairman of Starfort Investment, told CBC News in an email Monday.

"In that case, I would see price falling back first to $62, with 2nd target at $57, and a 3rd target as low $52-53 a barrel."