The price for benchmark U.S. oil fell more than $1 US Tuesday in North American trading amid reports that Saudi crude production rose last month.

West Texas Intermediate for April delivery was off by $1.06 at $47.34 US per barrel.

The price drop came as Saudi Arabia said its output in February rose back above 10 million barrels a day, erasing about a third of the production cuts it made in January, Bloomberg reported.

Conversely, figures released Tuesday by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said Saudi production in February was down, dipping to 9.8 million barrels a daily.

In addition, OPECs said crude inventories in developed countries rose above the five-year average in January, despite production cuts by some of the world's major exporters.

In December, OPEC members and other large oil producing, including Russia, agreed to cut crude output in a bid to reduce oversupply and bolster prices. The deal to eliminate about 1.8 million barrels from daily production is to remain in effect until the middle of the year.

While the agreement managed to help bump U.S. crude prices back up to almost $55 US a barrel at the time, it also enticed U.S. shale oil producers to boost their capacity. Reuters said U.S. shale oil producers were forecast to have added about 79,000 barrels of daily production in March, pushing total output to 4.87 million barrels daily.

"Despite the supply adjustment, stocks have continued to rise, not just in the U.S., but also in Europe," OPEC said in its report.

"Nevertheless, prices have undoubtedly been provided a floor by the production accords," the cartel said.