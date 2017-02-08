Investors didn't have much of a reaction to the U.S. president's latest Twitter tirade on Wednesday, as shares in retailer Nordstrom, which Donald Trump accused of treating his daughter unfairly, barely budged.

"My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible," Trump said.

The president appeared to be reacting to the retailer's recent decision to stop selling Ivanka Trump's products, which it said was due to poor sales.

Ivanka Trump has said she would take a leave of absence from her clothing and accessories business as well as the Trump organization. Rosemary K. Young, senior director of marketing at Ivanka Trump, said last week that the brand is expanding and saw "significant" revenue growth last year compared to the previous year.

This isn't the first time Trump has taken aim at a corporation he has an issue with, but it's one of the few documented instances in which he's picked a target specifically because he has a personal vested interest among his myriad of conflicts of interest.

In the past, Trump has targeted aerospace giants Lockheed-Martin and Boeing for "gouging" taxpayers, and has repeatedly called out American automakers for not building enough cars in the country.

"@DanScavino: Ford to scrap Mexico plant, invest in Michigan due to Trump policies"https://t.co/137nUo03Gl — @realDonaldTrump

Normally the targeted firms see their stock prices take a dive. But that didn't happen Wednesday as Nordstrom traders largely shrugged off the news. Although there was a brief blip of less than one per cent, Nordstrom shares were slightly higher at midday, up almost two per cent to more than $43 US a share on the NYSE.

That's in contrast to Lockheed-Martin, whose shares dove as much as five per cent after the president complained about the soaring costs of the F-35 fighter jet program. And Boeing shares lost more than one per cent after the president complained how expensive it would be to make a new Air Force One jet.

At his daily press conference, White House Press Secretary suggested the president's daughter was being "maligned" by the retailer because Nordstrom disagrees with his policies.

"This is a direct attack on his policies and her name," Spicer said.