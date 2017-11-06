NextBlock Global, a venture capital fund that invests in blockchain technologies, has shelved its plans to go public following reports of falsehoods in some of its marketing materials.

The company's reported plan was to go public through a reverse-takeover of Nobelium Tech Corp., a firm listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. NextBlock Global had aimed to raise about $100 million by going public.

However, NextBlock Global announced on Sunday the plan was off.

"As a young company, we have stumbled in our efforts to take our company public and we will work hard to rebuild the trust of those we have disappointed," the firm said in a statement. "Going forward, we remain as confident and excited as ever about the promise of blockchain technology."

The company said it was in the process of reaching out to its investors to discuss next steps, "including the return of their original investment, timing, and participation in any profits."

The company scrapped the go-public plan following a report by Forbes that four high-profile people in the blockchain sector were falsely listed in an investor document as NextBlock Global advisors.

The Globe and Mail also reported that the biography of advisor Dino Angaritis, the CEO of SmartWallet, was listed beside the photo of Luke Carman, an Australian novelist. Angaritis told Forbes he had agreed to be advisor to NextBlock but had requested that his photo not be used.

CIBC World Markets and Canaccord Genuity Group are both reported to have withdrawn as underwriters for NextBlock's plan to go public.

Founded by CEO Alex Taspcott, a former institutional salesperson with Canaccord Genuity and co-author with his father, Don Tapscott, of Blockchain Revolution, NextBlock Global launched in late July backed by about $20 million in financing.