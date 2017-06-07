Flair Airlines has bought NewLeaf Travel Company, a discount flight seller that made headlines last year for offering flights between Canadian centres at rock bottom prices.

Kelowna, B.C.-based Flair said in a release Wednesday that it has bought NewLeaf Travel Company's assets, including its "marketing, selling and distribution engine."

The two companies have been linked since NewLeaf launched last summer, offering flights for as little as $59 one way between Canadian cities such as Abbotsford, Halifax, Edmonton, Hamilton and Winnipeg.

The company has completed more than 2,200 such flights and moved more than a quarter of a million passengers in the process.

Although it marketed itself as an airline, NewLeaf was in fact just a ticket seller, while Flair Airlines owns the planes and operates the flights.

Flair says passengers shouldn't expect any disruption as a result of the transaction.

"Expansion is planned for new destinations beginning this year, plus the fall and winter domestic schedule will be released shortly," Flair said in a release.