Murray Koffler, the founder of Shoppers Drug Mart, has died at the age of 93, according to Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Toronto-born Koffler was a pharmacist when he founded Shoppers in 1962.

The chain was taken over in 1978 by Imasco Ltd. and later acquired by Loblaw in 2014 for $12.4 billion.

Loblaw spokesperson Kevin Groh said that while Koffler was not involved in the chain's day-to-day business for many years, his legacy is reflected in the company's stores and the philanthropic spirit behind its support for women's health.

Murray Koffler on CBC's Midday in 1988

After Koffler witnessed his wife Marvelle's followup treatment for breast cancer at New York's Evelyn Lauder Breast Centre, the couple decided Canada needed a similar centre, so they founded the Marvelle Koffler Breast Centre in Toronto in the mid 1990s.

Koffler's philanthropy was instrumental in the creation of the University of Toronto's Koffler Institute of Pharmacy, as well as the school's Koffler Student Centre.

His support was wide-ranging, covering everything from the Koffler Centre of the Arts in Toronto and the Toronto Outdoor Art Show to the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

He was first appointed to the Order of Canada in 1977, for his "many services to his community as businessman, philanthropist and patron of the arts." He was made an officer of the Order of Canada in 1995.

Koffler is survived by his wife and children.