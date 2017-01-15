Miss something this week? We got you. Here's this week's Marketplace cheat sheet.

Cremation consumer beware

There are a number of questions you should be asking if you've decided on cremation. (CBC)

If you're at a funeral home, getting a good price might *not* be the first thing on your mind. But, if you're looking for cremation, and more people are, you may want to. Why? Prices can vary widely and packages may not include everything you need. Oh, and, Albertans, be prepared to pay more: Some places have added a carbon tax to the bill.

Empty boxes

Geoff Lu said he received this empty iPhone box after making purchasing the new phone from Apple. (Stephanie Matteis)

You order a shiny new toy, and it arrives … but the box is empty. That's what one guy says happened when his brand new iPhone 7 arrived in the mail. No joke. What do you do? And an update to a similar case from last week, when one guy opened up his new gaming headset and only found a dirty T-shirt. He's feeling a bit better: Walmart gave him a refund.

Before you flip that driver the bird

The Alberta Motor Association says the "zipper merge" is the recommended approach for fighting congested traffic. (Shutterstock/Scott Olson/Getty Images)

You're stuck in traffic. You see a vehicle race all the way up the closed lane and pull in front of the first driver. Your head is about to explode. But guess what? That guy is merging correctly. No, really.

You're agreeing to what?

When most people click the box that says "I have read and understood the terms of service," they haven't. (Karly Domb Sado/Associated Press)

When was the last time you read the terms of service before signing up for an app? Maybe you never did. At best, you've probably skimmed. But here's what happens when you show people the terms in plain English. Oh, and you may want to watch our investigation on apps and your privacy.

Flight woes

Rachel, 33, Lev, 2, and her husband Andrew Laderman, 36, were stuck in Florida after the mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport. (Submitted: Rachel Laderman)

A few of this week's fed-up passengers. One family says a tug-of-war between Air Canada and Aeroplan left them stranded in Fort Lauderdale after last week's shooting. They ended up having to pay for new tickets home. And this delayed flight doesn't sound like it was a lot of fun, either.

In other news …

Your car could be part of a recall and you don't even know it. Here's how to find out.

If you have any chocolates left over from the holidays, you'll want to check this recall alert: they may be contaminated with salmonella.

On TV: Moving company nightmares

Karine Murphy and her children Lydia and Leo moved into an empty house after getting hit by a larger-than-expected moving bill. (Marketplace/CBC)

Do you know how much all your worldly possessions weigh? If you're moving across the country, you might want to find out. We go undercover to see what really happens to your stuff on a cross-country move. And we're packing some hidden cameras and a GPS locator, of course.

