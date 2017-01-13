Finance Minister Bill Morneau got some ideas for his upcoming budget today from private sector economists.
He sat down with the experts in Toronto, something federal finance ministers routinely do.
One issue on the agenda is how Canada's economy will be affected by the presidency of Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated next week.
CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld suggested the Canadian economic outlook has improved somewhat since the fall.
But he says that assessment won't account for any potential fallout for Canada from Trump's promised economic policies, which include cutting corporate taxes and a border tax on imports.
Craig Alexander, the chief economist of The Conference Board of Canada, says Trump's proposals create enough uncertainty that some kind of fiscal prudence would be appropriate in this year's budget.
