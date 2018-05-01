Skip to Main Content
Sainsbury's CEO Mike Coupe caught singing 'We're in the money' after buying Asda chain

The CEO of British supermarket chain Sainsbury's has apologized after being caught on camera singing 'We're in the Money' following the takeover of Walmart's unit Asda.

CEO saw his personal net worth increase by $750,000 after deal

The Associated Press ·
Mike Coupe, CEO of Sainsbury's, was caught singing showtunes in between television interviews this week (Mary Turner/Reuters)

Mike Coupe was preparing for an ITV interview to discuss the $10 billion deal when caught on microphone singing a song from the musical 42nd Street.

Coupe sang "we're in the money, the sky is sunny, let's lend it, spend it, send it rolling along." He later described it as "an unguarded moment" before settling down to speak.

He says it was "an unfortunate choice of song from the musical ... I saw last year and I apologize if I have offended anyone."

The value of Coupe's 1.28 million shares in Sainsbury's rose by $750,000 US on Monday after the deal's announcement.

