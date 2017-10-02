A Metro supermarket is seen Wednesday in Ste. Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Quebec. The grocery giant has announced it will be merging with pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Metro Inc. has formalized its $4.5-billion takeover offer for Jean Coutu pharmacy group, which will operate as a separate division of the grocery company.

Shareholders of Jean Coutu are being offered a combination of cash and shares worth about $24.50 per share.

Executives from the two companies will brief the media this morning in Montreal.

The companies announced last week they were in "exclusive discussions" towards a deal to create a grocery-pharmacy group with more than 1,300 stores — mostly in Quebec and Ontario.

The transaction requires regulatory approvals and support from two-thirds of the votes cast by Jean Coutu Group shareholders at a special meeting to be held in November.

Metro has more than 65,000 employees in Quebec and Ontario. Jean Coutu Group employs more than 20,000 people in Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario.