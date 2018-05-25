Skip to Main Content
Mercer International to give up TSX listing following loss at NAFTA tribunal

Notifications

New

Mercer International to give up TSX listing following loss at NAFTA tribunal

Mercer International says it intends to voluntarily de-list from the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 11, about three months after it lost a six-year-old NAFTA battle with the Canadian government.

The U.S.-based forest products company had mounted a $250-million claim against the Canadian government

The Canadian Press ·
Mercer says that its listing on the Nasdaq global select market will be unaffected by its delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Mercer International says it intends to voluntarily de-list from the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 11, about three months after it lost a six-year-old NAFTA battle with the Canadian government.

The U.S.-based forest products company had mounted a $250-million claim against the Canadian government in early 2012.

It alleged that BC Hydro and the B.C. Utilities Commission discriminated against Mercer's power-generating operations at a pulp mill near Castlegar, B.C.

However, a North American Free Trade Agreement tribunal ruled on March 6 that there had been no violation of the deal and it awarded Canada approximately $6.9 million in costs.

Mercer says that its listing on the Nasdaq global select market will be unaffected by its delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us