Mountain Equipment Co-op says it will stop selling products from Vista Outdoor, bowing to pressure to distance itself from the sports and recreation company, which also makes guns and ammunition, after last month's school shooting in Florida.

Vancouver-based MEC announced Thursday morning its stores will stop using the U.S. company as a supplier.

MEC has been selling Vista-owned brands including Bollé, Bushnell, CamelBak and Jimmy Styks for years, even before Vista acquired them.

Vista was created in 2015 from a spinoff of aerospace and defence firm Alliant Techsystems Inc.

Vista also manufactures and sell guns and ammunition, including hunting rifles under brand names such as Savage, as well as Fox.

Although MEC doesn't sell gun and ammunition products, it has faced pressure to distance itself from the company.

"It has recently come to light that several brands MEC sells are owned by a corporation that has holdings in the manufacture of assault-style weapons," CEO David Labistour said in a release Thursday morning. "Thousands of MEC members have contacted us to express their concerns and to ask that we stop selling products made by these brands."

After days of consultation, MEC decided to stop selling brand names owned by Vista once their current inventory is gone.

"Existing inventory will remain on our shelves until it has sold through," the Canadian company said in a statement.