Hungover college students, rejoice: You can now order McDonald's delivery.

The fast food chain announced Monday that 187 locations in big cities in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec will now deliver food to customers' homes via a partnership with UberEATS.

Dubbed McDelivery, the service is available immediately in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Greater Toronto Area and Edmonton, and is set to expand to 250 restaurants, including Calgary, by the end of the summer.

The list of participating locations includes:

Montreal (31 restaurants)

Ottawa (18 restaurants)

Toronto & Greater Toronto Area (145 restaurants)

Edmonton (43 restaurants)

Calgary (20 restaurants)

The chain's full menu (with the exception of ice cream cones) will now be included on the UberEATS app, and the pricing is the same, although anyone ordering would pay the usual delivery fee to Uber for the service.

"We are excited to offer McDelivery on UberEATS because it gives our guests more choices and convenience to enjoy McDonald's whenever and wherever they want," McDonald's Canada vice-president Dave Rogers said. "We look forward to learning from this launch as we continue to expand McDelivery into more markets across the country."

Monica LaBarge, an assistant professor of marketing at the Smith School of Business at Queens University in Kingston Ontario says it's an interesting partnership between two companies whose core customer bases may not have a lot of overlap — which suggests that both sides think they can grow their customer bases by working together.

"The more we get stuff delivered to us, the less likley we are to want to leave the house for anything else," LaBarge said in an interview. "I wouldn't be surprised to see more and more of this."