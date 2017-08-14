McDonald's Canada will be selling hamburgers for 67 cents this Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its first restaurant 50 years ago.

The specially priced burger will be served up at the company's 1,400-plus locations across the country from between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The 67-cent hamburgers are limited to three per customer and will be available to those who make an in-restaurant purchase, while supplies last, the company said in a news release.

The fast-food chain serves nearly three million customers in Canada every day.

The first McDonald's restaurant outside the United States opened in Richmond, B.C., in 1967. The iconic golden arches made their debut in the U.S. in 1955 when Ray Kroc opened his restaurant in Des Plaines, Ill.