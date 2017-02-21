McDonald's previously announced plan to offer all-day breakfast starts today, with more than 1,100 locations across Canada serving foods such as hash browns and breakfast sandwiches until closing.

Most of the chain's 1,400 restaurants will participate in the plan. All of the fast-food chain's breakfast items are now available past the previous 11 a.m. cutoff.

The move comes after a successful pilot project at 20 locations across Canada in January was well-received.

The ubiquitous burger company introduced all-day breakfast in the U.S. in October 2015. The company had said having breakfast available after 10:30 a.m. was the No.1 request from consumers.

"We're now excited to offer our guests our world famous breakfast whenever they want it," McDonald's Canada president John Betts said in a release.

Breakfast is fast becoming one of the most sought-after markets in the war between fast-food chains to attract customers.

According to market research firm NPD Group, 1.24 billion of the 6.5 billion visits to Canadian restaurants between December 2015 and November 2016 took place during breakfast. That's an increase of 6.3 per cent compared to the same time period over previous years, and it's growing even as visits to restaurants during lunch and dinner hours aren't.

During that same period, NPD also observed that Canadians consumed nearly 536 million breakfast sandwiches — up nearly 49 million compared to previous years.