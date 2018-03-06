McDonald's, which has relied on frozen beef patties since the 1970s, said it's launching Quarter Pounders made with fresh beef in about 3,500 restaurants starting Tuesday. It will be available in eight cities, including Atlanta, Miami and Salt Lake City, then roll out to most U.S. McDonald's by May. (The Associated Press)

The fast-food giant, which has relied on frozen beef patties since the 1970s, said it's launching Quarter Pounders made with fresh beef in about 3,500 restaurants starting Tuesday. It'll be available in eight cities, including Atlanta, Miami and Salt Lake City, then roll out to most U.S. McDonald's by May.

McDonald's says workers will cook up the fresh beef on a grill when the Quarter Pounder and "Signature Crafted" burgers are ordered. The change is the latest by the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company to improve its image as more people shun processed foods.

A spokesperson for the Canadian operations of McDonald's told CBC News there were no current plans to introduce fresh beef in Canada.