For anyone hankering for Sausage McMuffins and hash browns in the middle of the day, McDonald's is now testing all-day breakfast at 17 of its Canadian outlets.

A company spokesman said the outlets include:

8 in the Ajax/Whitby area of Ontario.

3 in Montreal.

2 in Mississauga, Ont.;

1 in Bramalea, Ont.

2 in Langley, B.C.

1 in Coquitlam, B.C.

Normally, breakfasts at all outlets across Canada are served until 11 a.m., according to the company's Canadian website.

McDonald's introduced all-day breakfast in the U.S. in October 2015. The company had said having breakfast available after 10:30 a.m. was the No.1 request from consumers.

In its most recent earnings report, McDonald's Corp. said the introduction of all-day breakfast helped its third-quarter comparable U.S. store sales rise by 1.3 per cent.

McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Ltd. and its franchisees own and run more than 1,400 restaurants across the country.