The American division of McCain Foods is recalling several brands of frozen hash browns because they may be contaminated with "extraneous golf ball materials."
The Food and Drug Administration says the company — a division of Canadian food conglomerate McCain Foods Ltd. — is recalling several brands of hash browns, all of which were made on Jan. 19, 2017. Affected products have a production code date of B170119 on the back of the packaging.
Affected brands include:
- Roundy's Brand, two-pound bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns with a UPC code of 001115055019.
- Harris Teeter Brand, two-pound bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns with a UPC code of 007203649020.
The products were sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland.
None of McCain's hash browns sold in Canada were affected.
The company said it does not known how the golf ball material got into the product, but it could pose a choking hazard or injury to the mouth.
The FDA is not aware of any injuries related to the products, but any consumers who have purchased them are urged not to consume them and rather to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment from CBC News.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.