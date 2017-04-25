The American division of McCain Foods is recalling several brands of frozen hash browns because they may be contaminated with "extraneous golf ball materials."

The Food and Drug Administration says the company — a division of Canadian food conglomerate McCain Foods Ltd. — is recalling several brands of hash browns, all of which were made on Jan. 19, 2017. Affected products have a production code date of B170119 on the back of the packaging.

An affected box of Roundy's brand hash browns is shown. According to the FDA this product may contain traces of golf ball material. (McCain Foods USA)

Affected brands include:

Roundy's Brand, two-pound bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns with a UPC code of 001115055019.

Harris Teeter Brand, two-pound bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns with a UPC code of 007203649020.

The products were sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland.

None of McCain's hash browns sold in Canada were affected.

The company said it does not known how the golf ball material got into the product, but it could pose a choking hazard or injury to the mouth.

The FDA is not aware of any injuries related to the products, but any consumers who have purchased them are urged not to consume them and rather to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment from CBC News.