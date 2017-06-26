At a time when some business leaders have pulled away from working with U.S. President Donald Trump, the head of General Motors sees a need for engagement with the White House.

"I think it's always important when you have an opportunity to have a seat at the table to take it, where decisions are being made," GM CEO Mary Barra said during an exclusive interview with Peter Armstrong, host of CBC News Network's On the Money.

"We need to make sure people understand a very important industry."

Barra's position stands in contrast with some other executives.

For example, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he would leave his post on three White House economic advisory councils after Trump announced his decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate change agreement.

Barra and the other chief executives of the Detroit Three automakers were some of the earliest to meet with a newly sworn-in Trump. The president used the late January meeting to urge them to build new factories -- and jobs -- in the U.S., part of an "America First" strategy he had pushed throughout the election campaign.

Era of change

The top executive at GM since 2014, Barra is the first woman to lead a major automaker. Her tenure comes during a time of massive disruption to the auto sector, including big changes in connectivity, propulsion and autonomous driving.

'We need to make sure people understand a very important industry.' - GM CEO Mary Barra

Barra sees it as a very exciting time for the industry and her company, saying there is an opportunity for GM to set the pace.

"It's very important that we work with governments around the world to make sure that we're going to have an environment that allows us to demonstrate the technology," she said during the interview, which took place at the GM Canadian Technical Centre in Markham, Ont.

With renegotiations to the North American Free Trade Agreement expected to begin in August, Barra also touched upon the topic of trade disputes, which have the potential to disrupt the cross-border flow of products in the heavily integrated auto industry.

"As we look at creating jobs, if we have intended consequences, not understanding that supply base that's very complex … it could have the effect of raising prices, and therefore we'd sell less vehicles," she said. "I feel that as we make that known and people understand, that it will be comprehended."