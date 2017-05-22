U.S. stocks rose on Monday as the stock market bounced back from a turbulent previous week. Defence contractors made gains while technology and consumer-focused companies also rose. Ford is up after it replaced CEO Mark Fields, while chemicals maker Huntsman is rising after it agreed to combine with Swiss competitor Clariant.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 12 points to close at 2,394. The Dow Jones industrial average added 89 points, to close at 20,894. The Nasdaq composite gained 49 points to close at 6,133.

Oil gained 40 cents to close at $50.73 US a barrel for West Texas Intermediate.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both set records early last week before worries about growing political uncertainty in Washington, and its potential effects on President Trump's agenda of tax cuts and deregulation, knocked those indexes back from their highs. The S&P 500 is about 1 per cent below its highest close, but the Russell 2000 is down more than 3 per cent from the record it set one month ago.

Aerospace & defence firms rally

Aerospace and defence companies traded higher after President Trump presided over a $110 billion sale of military equipment to Saudi Arabia. The agreement could expand to $350 billion over 10 years. It appeared to reverse an Obama administration to pause sales of precision-guided munitions to the kingdom. Lockheed Martin climbed $5.35, or 2 per cent, to $278.14 and Boeing gained $2.59, or 1.4 per cent, to $183.35.

Ford replaced CEO Mark Fields as the automaker struggles to keep the traditional parts of its business running smoothly while it remakes itself as a nimble, high-tech provider of new mobility services. Fields was CEO for three years, but under his leadership popular cars like the Fusion sedan became dated and Ford lagged competitors in bringing long-range electric cars to market. New CEO is Jim Hackett, who has led Ford's mobility unit for more than a year.

Ford added 15 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $11.02. The stock is down 9 per cent this year.

Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant and Huntsman Corp. are merging to create a company with a market value of $13.8 billion. The company will call itself HuntsmanClariant and Clariant shareholders will own 52 per cent of the new company. Huntsman stock was unchanged at $26.71 and Clariant stock rose 5.8 per cent in Switzerland.

Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 2.24 per cent.

The Canadian dollar was largely flat, up 0.03 from Friday's close to just over 74 cents US.

In Britain, the FTSE 100 gained 0.3 per cent. France's CAC rose was little changed and the German DAX dipped 0.1 per cent. Japan's market rose following strong trade data. The benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.5 per cent while the South Korean Kospi jumped 0.7 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 0.9 per cent.