If you've been too busy to follow the consumer news this week, here's our cheat sheet.

Heads up, parents

Could this picture be more upsetting? The baby's mom says she developed a second-degree burn on her face a day after wearing Banana Boat sunscreen. The company says it could be an allergic reaction. Health Canada says it received 26 reports about the sunscreen last month, and 14 involved claims that using the sunscreen resulted in burned or blistered skin.

When banks forge your signature

It's more common than you think, according to bank employees. Some say sales staff often forge and photocopy customer signatures and even use Wite-Out to conceal information. Former bank employees say they doctored documents to run unauthorized credit checks and sign up clients for insurance they didn't want, all to meet sales targets.

Changing your restaurant order

Do you fake food allergies in restaurants to get your order just right? People who actually have serious food allergies are fed up. They worry those food fibs could compel restaurant staff to stop taking all allergy claims seriously. And for some that could be a life-or-death situation.

Bad news, frequent fliers

The chief of U.S Homeland Security is considering a ban on all laptops and tablets for all international flights to and from the U.S. It would extend the ban already in place for U.S. flights to and from 10 airports, mostly in the Middle East. Better pack a book.

What is else is going on?

