Sausage science

One in five sausages from Canadian grocery stores had meats that weren't on the label, according to tests commissioned by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Researchers analyzed 100 sausages that were supposed to be just one meat. Some beef sausages also had pork; one pork sausage also had horse; some chicken sausages had turkey or beef, and some turkey sausages were entirely chicken.

Do you take your antibiotics to the end?

You should talk to your doctor about it. British experts say there's no evidence that finishing your full dose will prevent resistance.

In fact, they say it is likely making the global threat of antibiotic resistance worse.

So where does the advice originate? The research team says it started with the man who discovered penicillin in 1945 and his Nobel Prize acceptance speech.

A passenger's right to a good flight

Emergency crews surround an Air Transat flight that sat for hours at the Ottawa airport on Monday night. (Stephane Beaudoin/CBC)

By now you've probably heard about this week's airline headline: An Air Transat flight from Brussels was diverted to Ottawa and passengers were stuck on the plane on the tarmac for six hours.

It has many wondering what Canada's proposed air passenger bill of rights would actually do in this situation.

In short? It could punish an airline, but it couldn't compel the air carrier to disembark a plane.

Is your kid's umbilical cord blood safe?

A Toronto-based company's lab that stores cord blood is being investigated by police after a woman learned it was found to be non-compliant by Health Canada and filed a complaint.

The woman cancelled her account, but she and another mother want to know what happened to their children's blood.

Cable giants search man's home

Adam Lackman of Montreal is the subject of a lawsuit filed by broadcast giants Bell, Rogers, Videotron and TVA Group. (Adam Lackman)

Bell, Rogers and Quebecor's Videotron got an Anton Piller order that allowed them to search Adam Lackman's home without notice, seize evidence and interrogate him.

Lackman is the founder of TVAddons and is being sued for copyright infringement by the cable companies.

What else is going on?

What are your rights while shopping in a store? This lawyer explains.

This Edmonton woman received an $11,000 electricity bill after one month in her new condo. You can pick your jaw up off the floor now.



Taking on big pharma: Some doctors and lawyers are calling for the manufacturer of OxyContin to be charged criminally.

Your vacuum could share data about you with third parties. Have we caught your attention?

This week in recalls:

These liquid glitter iPhone cases can leak if they crack or break And if they do, they can cause blisters and even burns.

And a heads up to parents: These Floof toys don't meet Canadian safety requirements for boric acid, which can be toxic to kids if swallowed or licked.

Parking Mad: What's the worst place to park in Canada?

We gathered parking ticket data from major cities across Canada, more than 15 million tickets total, and reveal the top ticket traps you should avoid. Watch it again on TV or online.