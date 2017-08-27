Miss something this week? Here's the consumer news you need to know from CBC's Marketplace. Get this in your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

What you don't want to see in a restaurant

The co-franchisee of a Carl's Jr. in Alberta was caught on video mixing sauces with his bare hands and serving food off the floor. A manager at the restaurant taped him violating 10 food safety violations and went to health authorities and CBC News when he says the other franchisee wouldn't take action.

'Platinum seats' are sometimes at the back

Priya Pooranalingam says Ticketmaster needs to be upfront with its customers about its 'Platinum' seating. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

A Calgary woman was upset to learn that she could barely see the stage from the $275 Bruno Mars "Platinum" seats she bought from Ticketmaster. On top of that, they cost $100 more than what her neighbours paid. Good reminder: Always check the seating chart, so you know if the tickets are really worth it.

What if your card is stolen?

Andree and Rick Jolicoeur have spent months battling with Walmart after $6,600 was fraudulently charged to their credit card after it was stolen in Mexico. (Submitted)

A Winnipeg couple who say they were pickpocketed in Mexico are out $6,600 after someone used their credit card to make fraudulent purchases. The credit card company says because the purchases were made by someone who knew the card's PIN code, that's enough reason to not reverse the charges.

Susur's servers speak out

Dylan Turner and Taylor Davis were bartenders at Fring's last year. Both say the IOU system starved them of tips they rightfully earned. (Ivan Arsovski/CBC)

Susur Lee's restaurants have been accused of shorting servers. Staff say their tips got docked for mistakes like spilling a drink, sending the wrong drink to a table or punching in an incorrect order with the kitchen. Restaurants are not allowed to do this. A spokesperson says the restaurants have changed the policy.

What else is going on?

Placenta pills are trendy, but doctors are warning that they can also contain infectious pathogens.



After we caught real estate agents breaking the rules last year, the Ontario Real Estate Association says rule-breakers should face tougher penalties.

This week in recalls:

More raspberry cakes have been recalled over norovirus. This plant oxidizer has been recalled because it can be a burn and fire hazard. The hose on this crawfish cooker can melt and cause a fire. These Dr. Martens vegan boots may contain the chemical benzidine. And these Arc'teryx ski mountaineering boots can come apart, posing a fall hazard.

Keeping up with the Kardashians' ads

The Kardashian family has a long list of products they claim to love on social media. But are they letting people into their lives with these posts or just cashing in? We look at the rules around the new world of social advertising. Watch it again on TV this weekend or online.