Miss something this week? Here's the consumer news you need to know from CBC's Marketplace.

House cooling

Time for some cold water on that hot southern Ontario real estate market? Here's how the province is proposing to rein in the madness.

Also coming: a review of real estate rules around double-ending, where one agent represents the buyer and seller.

In our hidden camera investigation, we found some Ontario agents breaking the rules that do exist.

This week in travel nightmares

Add these to the list of holidays that you may be glad are not yours: This 10-year-old was bumped from an Air Canada flight and this family's all-inclusive resort didn't have running water (or working toilets).

Want to avoid a hellish holiday? Here's what you need to know.

Probiotic pros and cons

Hazy on what all that probiotic yogurt is supposed to do for you? A new study has found it's complicated. And some additional pros of probiotics might mean eating a lot of the stuff: up to 25 servings a day of some products.

But before you dig in: Some dietitians say you may want to check out the sugar and calorie counts.

#Instaproblems

Celebrities who pose with products on Instagram is a $2-billion-a-year industry.

Now, the U.S. FTC has issued a stern warning to some Instacelebs that there are rules that kick in if you're getting paid to post.

And, no, putting #ad at the end of a long list of hashtags won't cut it. We investigated the practice last year. Watch it again here.

What else is going on?

WestJet is launching a new ultra-low-cost no-frills airline.

Your internet provider will no longer be able to choose which apps and services count against your data plan.

Your headphones? Yeah, they might be listening to you.

That cable-cutting trend isn't going anywhere.

The CEO of United said no one will lose their job after a passenger was dragged off a flight. He, however, is losing the seat he was going to get next year as chairman of the board.

Real estate agents behaving badly

With bidding wars for houses cloaked in secrecy, how do you know your real estate deal wasn't already rigged? And what's the deal with double ending?

