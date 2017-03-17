If you've been too busy to follow the consumer news this week, here's our cheat sheet. And you can get the Marketplace newsletter in your inbox every week.

Big banks, big problems

Checking your monthly statement for unexpected fees is crucial to your financial well-being. (J.P. Moczulski/Reuters)

Bank employee confessions about the pressure they're under to sell you stuff opened the floodgates.

Now, the consumer watchdog wants to hear from anyone who has "experienced what they believe to be misleading business practices, or who have received a financial product or service to which they did not consent."

Here's one place to start: check your bank statements.

Bidding for business class

Here's a new one in the economics of getting out of economy class. Air Canada is introducing an auction-style system where passengers make a cash bid to upgrade their seat. The higher the bid, the more likely you'll get bumped up.

Alternate reality

Julia Marchese says she believed Chris Robinson when he offered to put her on a reality TV show — in exchange for money. (Ivan Arsovski/CBC)

This small Ontario town thought it was getting a reality show. But it actually got a convicted fraudster.

Business owners were told a show called Burger Wars Canada was going to put their mom-and-pop restaurants on the map, so they forked over some cash to the "producer." The host of the real Burger Wars was surprised by the news.

Bill fail

If you think your phone bill problems are the worst, maybe not.

A woman whose father died in November says that hours on the phone and two copies of the death certificate haven't stopped Bell from sending bills and withdrawing money from her dad's account.

What else is going on?

After a spate of recalls, this pot producer is taking extra steps to prove its product is pesticide-free.

This week in recalls: These energy bars, this XBOX controller charger, and this bike part.

How not to get hacked and an Air Miles update

Air Miles is making changes to its loyalty points program. (CBC)

How can you protect your phone? As threats to your data and digital news continue to pop up in the news, we show you what you need to know to protect your phone.

And, if you're hoping to turn Air Miles into road miles in a rental car, they may not go as far as they used to.

Watch this week's episode online.