Bills, bills, bills

If you're looking for a new credit card, rolling the dice may not be the best tactic. But how do you choose between rewards or low interest rates? Here are some basics to help you pick a card (any card).

And while we're talking bills, here's how you can fight back against those fees on your chequing account, too.

Credit card confessions

These SDI Marketing employees say they were pressured to use 'whatever means necessary' to sign up Loblaws customers for credit cards. (Andy Hincenbergs/CBC)

Here's why you should watch out when someone tells you that you're only signing up for free rewards points, or free cookies or an "information package": Someone may actually be signing you up for a credit card.

Some insiders told us how they used "whatever means necessary" to get you to sign. Here's how to protect yourself.

I guess we'll have the salad instead of the fries

So, you may have noticed that some menus now have calorie counts, in Ontario at least.

But only about one-third of us will actually change our order because of the information.

But the real benefit: Restaurants may just end up making their food healthier, so we can avoid the sticker shock.

From clicks to bricks (and mortar)

Sure, you can buy most stuff in your bathrobe now (or not in your bathrobe, we don't know your life.)

But some online retailers are realizing that for stuff like clothes and glasses, we really want to try things on before we fork over our cash, so they're opening real stores.

I guess you can still go there in your bathrobe?

What else is going on?

You may have gripes with your cellphone company, but how does their wireless network stack up? Not that different from the others, it turns out.

The infamous CRA scam is targeting its victims. Again.

And this week in recalls: Laptop batteries and these rubber ducks.

Air Miles class action

Back in December, we investigated how Air Miles customers weren't always getting a great deal. Now, even after the company canned a controversial expiry policy, a proposed class action suit is still going forward.

Fake video testimonials: Inside the world of fake reviews

CBC's Marketplace explored the world of online video testimonials this week. (Marketplace/CBC)

We don't know what her real name is. But we have seen her videos, pretending to be a certified financial adviser, a teacher, a dietitian or even a real customer in glowing reviews online.

So we go inside the booming business of fake online testimonials.

