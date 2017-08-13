Miss something this week? Here's the consumer news you need to know from CBC's Marketplace. Get this in your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Netflix raising its prices

Canadians are going to have to pay more for Netflix. The streaming service is upping the cost for new and current subscribers: $1 more a month for basic and standard plans; $2 a month for premium.

The news comes just after Disney said it's pulling its content from Netflix, and plans to launch its own streaming service.

Vancouver's largest (de facto) hotel

Despite clear signage and strict rules, many Airbnb hosts offer up suites in buildings that ban short-term rentals. (Karen Burgess/CBC)

Short-term rentals, like you can book on Airbnb, are illegal in Vancouver. They're also thriving, with about 24,000 listings according to a study. And they're generating a ton of complaints that the city is struggling to deal with.

It's not just in Vancouver; a Montreal man is the only permanent resident in his condo building because of rental services like Airbnb.

Inspecting meat inspections

A U.S. audit of Canadian slaughterhouses conducted last fall found that meat inspections were not carried out on all carcasses as required for export to the U.S. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture audited Canada's meat, poultry and egg inspection systems, and found systemic inspection and sanitation problems. The CFIA issued a statement insisting Canada's food system is safe, but the inspectors' union president said the system is just too stretched.

Why don't we have low cost airlines?

Ultra-low-cost carriers are ultra profitable, but so far though the market has been a struggle for domestic carriers in Canada. (Enerjet, Canada Jetlines, Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press, New Leaf)

Everybody wants cheap flights. And around the world, ultra-low-fare airlines like Ryanair and Spirit Airlines are some of the most profitable. So why haven't they taken off in Canada? There are four ultra-cheap airline plans in the works, but even with WestJet's plans to enter the market, the movement is still delayed at the gate.

Mani-pedi buyer beware

Alberta law doesn't specify how often personal service facilities like spas and nail salons are inspected. (CBC )

Some nail salons and spas in Alberta with outstanding safety violations or cleanliness problems weren't re-inspected for years. In one case, an Edmonton nail salon went six years without an inspection. Why? There's no requirement for regular inspections, and some businesses fly under the radar.

What else is going on?

Looking for a ticket for a sold-out show online? Watch out for this scam, which left more than a dozen hopeful Coldplay fans with fake tickets.

And this week in recalls, watch out for these portable gas stoves. And while this wasn't recalled, snack safe: A Winnipeg woman found a metal shard in her daughter's candy.

Food waste: How much food do supermarkets throw away?

Food Waste22:31

David Common goes dumpster diving at Walmart to reveal how big grocery stores throw good food into dumpsters, part of a $31 billion a year problem in Canada. Watch it again on TV or online.