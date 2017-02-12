Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you might miss some consumer news. We're here to help.

Bad baby food

The affected baby food is sold in pouches and a variety of flavours. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Parents: check your cupboards. A whole bunch of PC Organics baby food pouches have been recalled for potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum, which is serious business. The pouches were sold across Canada.

Oh, and here's a handy primer on botulism.

Scam alert

Here's a new one: This time scammers are relying on you to answer a very simple question. They ask: "Can you hear me?" but if you answer "yes," they can use your answer to make it seem like you're totally on board to buy something.

So, basically, if you don't recognize the number, don't pick up the phone.

Requiem for a record store rewards program

HMV Canada, which separated from its British parent company in 2011, is now in receivership. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

HMV is soon to be dust and so is its Pure loyalty program. One collector estimates he'll lose $60 in savings, but not everyone is feeling his pain.

One commenter wrote: "First. World. Problem," she wrote. "It's unfair that 1,340 people will soon find themselves unemployed."

Or, in other words, cue the tiny violin.

PC Plus points hack

Loblaw is warning PC Plus rewards collectors to beef up their passwords. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/Canadian Press)

If you have a PC Plus membership, keep reading. Loblaw says passwords were stolen from other sites and used to drain points from PC Plus accounts.

The company is telling customers to beef up their passwords. Favourite colours, "123456" and "qwerty" just won't cut it.

What else is going on?

These La-Z-Boy power supplies have been recalled because they can be a shock hazard, which is not relaxing.

Health Canada is going to randomly test medical marijuana products after some pot was recalled for traces of banned pesticides.

Think your cellphone bill is bad? It's probably as not as bad as this guy's.

Grad trips gone wild

While alcohol is permitted for students 18 and older, Marketplace found students of all ages were often drunk. (YouTube)

Are high-school holidays arranged by a company called S-Trip really as safe and supervised as advertised?

Teens, parents and former employees tell us these trips result in underage drinking, risky behaviour, and, sometimes, threats to personal safety.

Watch the episode online.