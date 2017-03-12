If you've been too busy to follow the consumer news this week, here's our cheat sheet. And you can get the Marketplace newsletter in your inbox every week.

Data divide

Simon Connolly wishes he had access to a reasonably priced phone plan with unlimited data in Canada. (Simon Connolly)

Two beautiful words: unlimited data. All five major U.S. cellular companies offer it. We're not so lucky. And some people think we're getting a raw deal.

Another charge that a lot of people are sick of paying? That unlocking fee: Canadian telecoms made $37 million last year unlocking our phones.

Depressing decade

A million dollars ain't what it used to be. Dr. Evil knows it, and so do hopeful homeowners.

Even compared to just 10 years ago, a cool mill doesn't buy as much house (or, in the case of Vancouver, condo) as it used to.

Grab some tissues: Here's what $1 million will buy today across Canada compared to 2007.

Tellers tell all

Long-time TD Bank Group employees say their jobs have become similar to 'the stereotypical slimy, used car salesman,' as they're pressured to sell products. (CBC )

"You don't know what it's like to go to bed at night, knowing your job is now to set people up for financial failure."

Three TD Bank employees spoke out this week, saying say their jobs depend on upselling you on products that can put you into debt.

The 'worst vacation of my life'

Michelle Murray says passengers were so relieved to return to Halifax, they clapped when the plane landed. (Chelsea D'Entremont)

It was an all-inclusive holiday, it just didn't include power or running water. One woman is speaking out after she and her fellow vacationers spent their holidays eating meals by the light of their cellphones.

Sunwing apologized, and not for the first time this week. Another woman said her vacation at the same resort just a few days later was a "trip from hell."

What else is going on?

Your router is probably not that secure, and here's why that's a problem.

Play the record: Here's the list of HMV locations that Sunrise is going to take over.

This week in recalls: These chicken strips that may make you sick, these chairs that may break, and these shelves which may not hold as much as they say.

Update: Smacking down sexist dress codes

Happy International Women's Day! To mark the occasion, the Ontario Human Rights Commission released a report on why your waitress shouldn't have to dress sexy to bring you that burger, sparked by our investigation last year.

Hidden camera investigation of funeral homes

We teamed up with the Toronto Star to uncover pushy upselling and big markups at Arbor Memorial, Canada's largest funeral home chain.

Death Inc. - Undercover Inside Canada's Funeral Homes22:34

And we take hidden cameras to see what the sales pitch looks like when you're dealing with the death of a loved one.