More data deals on the horizon

Sad you missed out on the data deals offered by the major carriers this week? People lined up for hours for prices as low as 10GB for $60 a month.

But don't worry: industry experts think the deals will be back soon. That's because people are desperate for cheaper plans, and competition is heating up between the telecoms.

Pesticides could be on your clothes

A growing number of products, including sofas and clothing, may contain pesticides.

Manufacturers sometimes use them to increase shelf life, according to a Health Canada report, but nobody's testing for them. Canada's pesticide regulations and testing is mostly aimed at food and plants.

Big bread behaving badly?

Loblaws participated in an industry-wide bread price-fixing arrangement for over a decade. (Doug Ives/CP)

Loblaw is giving people $25 to apologize for being part of an industry-wide bread price-fixing scheme.

Loblaw's parent company George Weston Ltd. told the Competition Bureau that it uncovered industry-wide price-fixing of packaged bread between 2001 and 2015.

Because it co-operated with the investigation, the company and its employees won't face any charges or penalties.

Apple slows down older phones

There's a reason why your old iPhone seems slow. Apple says it takes measures to reduce power demands (which can slow the processor), but said it does this to prevent the phone from shutting down unexpectedly.

There is a fix: you can replace the battery, though many point out that Apple continues to make its batteries difficult for users to replace on their own.

Prescription drug 'sticker shock'

Patients often don't know the cost of their prescriptions when they arrive at the pharmacy. (Ed Middleton/CBC)

A family doctor is trying to make it easier to find out how much our prescriptions cost before we leave our doctor's office.

Here's the issue: Doctors may not be up to speed on prices. So some patients find out they can't afford their medication when they get to the pharmacy.

Dr. Iris Gorfinkel says prices should be easily searchable so doctors can discuss cost with patients.

What else is going on?

Nissan Canada has been hacked. The personal information of 1.13 million customers was exposed, but anyone potentially affected will get free credit monitoring for a year.

Uber is a taxi service like any other, according to the EU's top court. This is a landmark ruling that will determine the rules Uber and its rivals have to abide by in Europe.

Millions of Canadians have investments offshore and don't know it. Seven of the so-called Big 8 pension funds have used tax havens as they invest Canadians' retirement saving.

This week in recalls

