Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

Beware barbecue brushes

Health Canada won't ban or recall wire barbecue brushes even though the agency has received more than two dozen reports of injuries caused by swallowing bristles that came loose and ended up in food. Physicians recommended a ban, but Health Canada said that industry may want to "take steps to reduce the risk of bristles detaching."

Beverly Smith of Red Deer, Alta., underwent emergency surgery in October after a bristle from her barbecue grill brush perforated her bowel. (Colin Hall/CBC)

The cheque isn't in the mail

UPS lost a family's inheritance worth more than $846,000. The courier lost a bank draft between point A and point B, though they did refund the $32 shipping fee. The family fought for months with TD Canada Trust to get access to their money. The bank finally relented after CBC News reported the story.

Lorette and John Taylor spent 10 months trying to recover $846,648.46 of a family inheritance lost by UPS. (Petar Valkov/CBC)

Will ticket laws help?

Last year, we investigated why it's so hard for fans to get tickets to the shows and events they love. Ontario passed new laws this week to stop ticket scalping bots. But the industry, and critics, say fans are still going to lose out.

Ontario introduced new rules for ticket sales this week, but the entertainment industry and critics say the legislation won't help fans. (Elizabeth McMillan/CBC)

It costs more to care for your kid

Child-care costs in Canada continue to rise. A new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives found that child-care costs either went up or stayed the same almost everywhere. (Only parents in St. John's, N.L., Burnaby, B.C., and Calgary got a bit of a break. But costs went up 21 per cent in Toronto, 19 per cent in Edmonton, nine per cent in Vancouver and six per cent in Ottawa.)

A new report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives found that child care costs either went up or stayed the same almost everywhere in Canada. (Nick Ut/Associated Press)

What else is going on

Romaine lettuce may be making people sick in five provinces. Thirty people in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Ontario reportedly became ill with E. coli after eating the salad greens.

There's a new way to get around in Toronto. Ride-hailing service Lyft will compete with cabs and Uber for the first time in Canada.

Nova Scotia may add another step to getting ID'd while buying booze. The province is testing a program where those who look under 30 to have their identification scanned, in an effort to crack down on fake IDs.

This week in recalls

Peg Perego Book strollers, and some accompanying travel systems, don't meet safety regulations; the hardware on this crib could come loose, this portable jump start system could overheat and a part on this compact tractor may break and cause a rollover risk.

Scams and schemes: Telemarketers, fake reviewers, Q-ray bracelet

We're back on the case, investigating our top scams and schemes: tracking annoying telemarketers, fake reviewers, and a pricey bracelet with health claims that are beyond belief. Watch us on TV or online starting tonight.