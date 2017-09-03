Miss something this week? Here's the consumer news you need to know from CBC's Marketplace. Get this in your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Woman dies during 'code zero'

A "code zero" is when there is only one, or even zero, ambulances available for a call. It's a crisis that's happening more frequently in Hamilton, and now Catherine Terry's family wants answers after the 71-year-old died of a heart attack on the floor of her apartment while waiting for help.

It's OK to have more fat in your diet

Before heading over to the nearest chip truck, researchers emphasize that moderation in all foods, including fats and carbohydrates, is important. (Keith Burgess/CBC News)

Focusing on a low-fat diet has led people to overeat carbohydrates, putting them at greater risk of death and poor health, according to a recent study. Canadians could increase their fat intake, they say, but before you overhaul your pantry, one expert says moderation is still the best approach.

'My kid could have died'

Sarah Hodgkinson paid $210 for an Air Canada agent to chaperone her daughter, a minor, from Harrisburg, Pa., to Toronto, but no chaperone was provided. (Amanda Margison/ CBC News)

An Ontario mother is irate that her 12-year-old daughter, who suffers from a medical condition, was left unaccompanied on a flight from the U.S., after she paid Air Canada a $210 fee to chaperone her. The airline said it offered the family a refund and apology.

Car disabled remotely over $200 fee

Daniel Lallier of Bury, Que., said he was notified by text message that his car was being disabled over his refusal to pay a $200 fee to remove the immobilizing device. (Claude Rivest/CBC)

Consumer advocates say a Quebec dealership may have broken the law after remotely shutting down a man's car when he refused to pay a fee to remove an immobilizing device it installs on leased cars. He says there was no mention of the removal fee in his contract.

Inquiry into stranded planes begins

Alan and Patricia Abraham were among the passengers who spent hours on the tarmac in Ottawa without being allowed to get off the plane. (CBC)

Passengers stuck for hours aboard two Air Transat flights stranded on the tarmac at Ottawa's airport in July had their chance to testify at a public hearing. They described their treatment as "deplorable" and some passengers called 911 to report an emergency when the situation worsened.

What else is going on?

Celebrity chef Susur Lee says he's reimbursing workers at his restaurants after illegally docking their tips as punishment for mistakes. This assurance comes more than a year after the Ministry of Labour changed its rules on deductions from tips.



Have an issue with your cable TV provider? Starting this month, you'll be able to take those unresolved complaints to an independent watchdog that will help resolve the dispute.



Clients and subcontractors have come forward about being "ripped off" by a Nova Scotia contractor, who continues to advertise online despite owing nearly $100,000 in unpaid court judgments.

This week in recalls:

Heads up, cyclists: this pannier was recalled because part of the bag may detach and cause the strap to become entangled in the bike's spokes. Also, this plush ring-stacking toy was recalled due to a potential choking hazard and the snaps on these nursing tops may detach and expose a sharp edge.



And although no recalls were issued, Health Canada is warning people about the suffocation risks associated with baby nests.

The worst place to park in Canada

We analyzed parking ticket data from major cities across Canada (more than 15 million tickets total) and reveal the top ticket traps you should avoid. Watch it again on TV this weekend or online.