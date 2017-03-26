If you've been too busy to follow the consumer news this week, here's our cheat sheet. And you can get the Marketplace newsletter in your inbox every week.

What you need to know about the budget

Users of Uber and other ride-sharing services will start paying sales tax. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

A few items from the new federal budget that could affect yours:

The Canada Savings Bond is no more.

Buying a case of beer or a pack of smokes will cost a few more cents.

Uber will start charging tax.

And the public transit tax credit will be phased out in July.

Shoppers crash not optimal

Shoppers customers couldn't pay with debit or get prescriptions because of a computer crash. (CBC)

For two days this week, customers at Shoppers Drug Mart couldn't pay with debit, couldn't collect Optimum points and reported problems filling their prescriptions because of a computer crash.

The company initially said that prescriptions weren't affected, but your emails and online comments told a different story.

How much sleep (or booze) has your pilot had?

A Sunwing pilot pleaded guilty this week and is "ashamed" that he drank a 28-ounce bottle of vodka before passing out drunk in the captain's seat in December.

His blood alcohol level isn't the only part that concerns your safety: Sunwing also defended its policy that left only about five hours of down time between his flights.

Android box ban

The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that the injunction banning sales of fully loaded Android boxes is warranted. (ebay/fly-boat66)

If you're hoping to cut your cable bill with an online video streaming device, you may have a problem.

An Ontario appeal court upheld an injunction banning 55 companies from selling "free TV" Android boxes. Bell, Rogers and Quebec's Videotron are suing to keep the boxes off shelves in a bid to keep your business.

What else is going on?

Thieves stole a bunch of cash miles from Air Miles collectors.

And, this week in recalls: A kids' ring that contains lead, this toddler swing, this pool slide. Yeah, we wish it was pool weather already, too.

The secret inside your phone

Wendy Mesley returns for a special investigation on cellphone safety.

CBC's Marketplace takes a closer look at a little known message inside your cellphone's settings and manual telling you to keep the device 5 to 15 mm away from your body.

Why does this message exist, why is it so hidden, and is Health Canada doing enough to protect us?