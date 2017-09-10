Miss something this week? Here's the consumer news you need to know from CBC-TV's Marketplace. Get this in your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Exposed: Bad air travel behaviour

If you haven't done it yourself, you've probably witnessed it: Dirty diapers in plane seat pockets, chewing gum in inappropriate places, feet on someone else's armrests, and even shirtless passengers.

One flight attendant was so fed up that she started a blog and an Instagram account to document it all. It's called Passenger Shaming and it does exactly that.

How safe is your child on a plane?

Two-year-old Sara Lavee's mother is pushing for better education of flight crew about how to restrain children on planes so they are as safe as adults. (CBC)

A Toronto mother says it's time for Transport Canada to make child seats and belts mandatory on all flights, and that the airlines should have to supply them.

For years, Transport Canada has allowed infants to sit on their parents' laps and children to use adult-size seatbelts, despite its own safety advisories and research that identifies risks.

Watch out for hikes to your monthly payments

They did it again: For the second time this year, the decision-makers at the Bank of Canada raised the key interest rate — this time to one per cent.

Yes, the Canadian dollar gained more than a penny in reaction to the news, but one economist says it's going to raise borrowing costs a bit for everyone.

Should your school feed your kid?

Canada is the only industrialized country without a national school meal program, and food advocates want to change that.

They say children who go to school without a healthy breakfast are less likely to succeed, face bullying and even anxiety and depression. So, advocates are lobbying Ottawa to put down money for a cost-shared universal program.

The skinny on the modelling industry

Two of France's biggest luxury conglomerates have joined forces with a charter to ban unhealthily thin models. (Kamil Zihnioglu/Associated Press)

Two of France's biggest fashion companies will no longer hire excessively thin models. Kering and LVMH, whose labels include Christian Dior, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci, say they will ban models below a U.S. women's size two.

It goes a step further than France's 2015 law that requires a doctor's note confirming a model's health before they can work.

What else is going on?

Do you know about the rule-of-10 policy? This Calgary man broke a TV at a hotel in Cuba and was charged 10 times the value of the TV — according to a policy established by local authorities.

The tainted egg scandal you didn't know was a scandal. Millions of eggs in 40 European countries have been destroyed after they were found to contain traces of the pesticide Fipronil.

Rethinking estrogen concerns. Unlike with the use of estrogen pills, postmenopausal women aren't at an increased risk of heart disease or certain cancers if they use vaginal estrogen, researchers in the U.S. have found.

This week in recalls

The Hepatitis A virus was detected in a sample of Western Family brand fresh pineapple chunks sold at a Save-On-Foods store in Alberta. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

A recall of these pineapple cups sold at Save-On-Foods in Alberta and B.C. is being expanded to Saskatchewan. Some fruit salads may have been contaminated with the hepatitis A virus.

These fish batter and breading mixes are being recalled over salmonella contamination concerns.

And these ski and snowboard helmets can come apart and potentially cause head injuries in a crash.

What's in today's weed? We test chemicals in marijuana

As Canada prepares to legalize marijuana, we are taking a closer look at pot. We test what's being sold right now, and find out that what's missing should alarm you.

And we go to Colorado, where weed is legal, and hook up volunteers to EEG machines to find out what happens to your brain on drugs. Watch it on TV or online.