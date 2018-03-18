Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Internet prices dialing up

Your internet bill could get even more pricey. Big telecom companies are hiking rates yet again. One option? A consumer advocacy group says unhappy customers should consider smaller providers that offer competitive pricing. It also thinks the government should step in and require telecom companies to offer low-cost, basic high-speed internet packages.

Esso switches to PC Optimum

Aeroplan loyalty card members, say goodbye to earning points at Esso gas stations. The company has switched its loyalty program to PC Optimum. Members will earn 10 points per litre on fuel and 10 points per dollar on convenience store and car wash purchases. The switchover takes effect June 1.

PC Optimum members will soon be able to earn points at Esso gas stations. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

Dog dies on United flight

This is one of those stories you read and wish it wasn't true. A United Airlines passenger learned her dog had died after a flight attendant reportedly told her she had to put it in the overhead bin. The airline took full responsibility for the incident and said they are investigating and talking to the flight attendant. The owner was refunded for her family member's tickets.

United Airlines is investigating and talking to the flight attendant who asked that a passenger place her dog carrier in an overhead bin. (John Kuntz/Associated Press)

Loblaws demands ID

Loblaws is asking some customers to hand over ID before they can collect their $25 gift card. The company promised the money to make amends for its involvement in the bread price-fixing scandal. The retailer said only a small number of applicants are getting this request. But some targeted customers are worried about sharing their personal information.

Sharron Katz in Stratford, Ont. with her $25 Loblaw gift card that arrived in the mail this week. (Submitted by Sharron Katz)

Microplastics in bottled water

A global investigation found microplastics in 93% of bottled water tested. Microplastics are the result of the breakdown of all the plastic waste that makes its way into landfills and oceans. More of these tiny plastic particles were found in the bottled water samples than in tap water tested in 12 countries in 2017, according to Orb Media, the non-profit journalism organization that commissioned the investigation. A researcher recommends carrying a refillable water bottle instead of purchasing bottled water.

A Chinese labourer sorting out plastic bottles for recycling in Dong Xiao Kou village, on the outskirt of Beijing. (Fred Dufour/AFP/Getty Images)

What else is going on?

Toys 'R' Us is planning on liquidating its U.S. operations. The retailer is looking to sell its stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan.

Apps that allow home chefs to sell dishes have cropped up in Canada. But critics are worried about health regulations in their kitchens and a lack of consumer demand.

A Tim Hortons customer was surprised when she was handed a bag full of Roll up the Rim winners at a drive-thru. She returned the bag and was given a $40 gift card as a thank you.

An Air Canada computer outage led to long lines at airports across Canada this week. The problem was solved, but there was a backlog as planes were repositioned.

Uber said it will notify all 815,000 Canadians who were affected by a 2016 data breach. It will contact drivers and riders by email.

This week in recalls

The steering wheel on these Ford cars can detach; these cardamom pods could be contaminated with salmonella; these hot tubs could catch fire; this dressing for plastic and rubber could be labelled improperly.

