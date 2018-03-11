Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Questionable car repairs

A Saskatchewan driver was shocked when instead of getting paid out by insurance for his badly damaged truck, it was repaired. And he says the repairs left him with a bent frame, one working headlight and a warning from the mechanic that the truck was "structurally unsound." After a CBC Go Public investigation, the claim was re-evaluated and the driver was compensated.

PC Optimum points missing

PC Plus and Optimum merged their loyalty programs over a month ago. But some customers say they're still missing points. One woman says she can't access 200,000 points (worth $200). Loblaws says only a small number of customers are affected and it's working on the glitch.

Stephanie Oliinyk of Oakville, Ont., is one of many people who say they're missing points following the Optimum and PC Plus merger at the beginning of February. (Stephanie Oliinyk)

Tenant turns condo into Airbnb

A Toronto woman who rented out her condo made an unusual discovery: Her tenant wasn't living there; he put the unit on Airbnb. When she did some online snooping, she found her condo had 70 reviews dating back a year. The landlord advises others to regularly inspect their properties.

Sanda Jovasevic leased her downtown Toronto condo to a tenant in May 2016, and later found out someone was repeatedly renting out the unit on Airbnb without her consent. (David Donnelly/CBC News)

Cricket powder anyone?

Loblaws has started selling cricket protein powder in stores across the country. Proponents say insects are high in protein and more environmentally friendly than getting your protein from more traditional livestock.

Loblaws is now selling cricket protein powder at stores across Canada. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

What else is going on?

Potent drinks under review. After a 14-year-old girl in Quebec died, a manufacturer stopped making the high-caffeine, high-alcohol drink FCKD UP. Health authorities have been concerned about the drinks for years because they've been linked to increases in ER visits for young people.

This week in recalls

These cooked shrimp may also contain raw shrimp, these prepared meats may contain Listeria, these smoked trout products may contain bacteria, this switch could be a fire hazard, and a recall of chipped birth control pills has been expanded.

