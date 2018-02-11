Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

When banks lose your money

Customers of two of Canada's biggest banks say when their deposits disappeared they were left to fix the problems themselves. The terms of service for some banks say they will take responsibility for issues, but others say they will not be liable no matter the circumstances. There's an ombudsman, but most disputes are resolved in favour of the banks.

Bell offers free unlocking for all

Anyone who has a cellphone locked to Bell can now get it unlocked for free. It just can't be associated with a fraudulent or delinquent account. The carrier used to only offer free unlocking for current and former customers, but changed its policy over criticism it excluded people who bought a second-hand phone, but never signed up with Bell.

Calgary's Dean Belanger tried to get a Bell-locked phone and a Telus-locked phone unlocked for free. Bell turned him down, but the company's policy has since been changed. (Dean Belanger)

How much Canadians pay for pot

Canadians are paying about $7 a gram for their pot. More than 15,000 consumers shared their cannabis costs with Statistics Canada in an online survey, designed to try to figure out what to charge for legal weed. The amount people are used to paying varies: It's lowest in Quebec ($5.89/g) and priciest in Northwest Territories ($11.89/g).

Marijuana costs an average of $7 per gram in Canada, with residents of Quebec paying the least and the Northwest Territories paying the highest price. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg)

Alberta boycotting B.C. wine

There's bad news for Alberta wine lovers. Soon, they won't be able to buy wine from British Columbia. Alberta's government is boycotting all imports of wines from B.C. because of a spat over the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is urging residents of her province to think twice before buying the B.C. wine already on the shelves.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced Tuesday her government will place an immediate boycott on importing B.C. wines. (CBC)

What else is going on?

This herbal supplement contains opioids. U.S. health authorities are warning that kratom, a herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain remedy, has been linked in the U.S. to dozens of deaths. And it's also available in Canada.

Who should be designing packaging for legal pot? The Canadian Medical Association says Health Canada, not cannabis producers and distributors.

Pricey hearing aids. An Ottawa woman says getting new hearing aids has changed her life. But massive price tags mean some people are stuck using old technology.

This week in recalls

This popcorn could have insects in it; an unfastened screw in this laptop could cause a fire; this soup base could contain undisclosed seafood; the power adapter for this Christmas tree could overheat; the cords on these privacy sheers could be a strangulation hazard; and the brake guard chain on these chainsaws could fail.

