Watch out for this phone scam

A new phone scam targets landlines. The call comes from a "retailer" recommending victims contact the police because their credit card is being used fraudulently. When they dial 911, they're actually still talking to the scammer, who urges them to transfer money to a separate account during the "investigation." Police say if you're concerned about your funds, go into the bank.

Canadians buy more luxury cars

Thinking about buying a fancy new car? You're not alone. About 12 per cent of the vehicles Canadians bought last year were luxury. Nice ride, but economists warn that you could run into trouble as interest rates rise, so make sure you budget for a hike in rates.

New data shows that 12 per cent of the vehicles purchased in Canada last year were luxury vehicles. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

Taking too much ibuprofen?

About 15 per cent of adults exceed the maximum recommended daily dose when taking pain relievers. Some doctors worry because pain pills can be purchased in convenience stores and gas stations, people may not always take the instructions seriously. Health Canada recommends a maximum of 1,200 milligrams per day, for seven days or less.

Doctors are reminding people not to exceed 1,200 milligrams per day dosage for over-the-counter ibuprofen. (CBC)

Rules for unusual support animals

So, we've all read about Dexter the support peacock who wasn't allowed to board a flight. But in Canada, even miniature horses, monkeys and pigs can legally fly as emotional support animals (at least on one airline). Advocates say they really are necessary for people with disabilities (and most are less exotic). Air Canada and WestJet require documentation from a licensed mental-health professional certifying the need for the animal.

On some Canadian airlines miniature horses, monkeys and pigs are among animals that can fly as support animals, with the proper documentation. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

What else is going on?

Shopify for pot. The Ontario government will use Shopify's e-commerce platform for cannabis sales online and in stores. This is all part of its plan to be the province's sole distributor of legal recreational pot.

Housing costs incrase. Housing prices are up in Canada, including Toronto. But a National Bank economist warns that it's premature to say home prices in Canada's largest city have "turned the corner."

Battling the bank. Problem with your bank? Odds are you won't win the fight. Banking customers with complaints about lost deposits are facing an uphill battle, says a consumer advocate.

This week in recalls

These chipped birth control pills may not be effective at preventing pregnancy. These turnip sticks could be contaminated with Listeria. The neck snaps on these onesies can detach and cause your baby to choke. The cord on this hair dryer could become brittle and burn you. These toys for the tub exceed the limit for phthalates.

Olympic break

Marketplace is taking a break during the Winter Olympics. That means you won't see new Marketplace episodes for the next three weeks. We'll be back March 2. In the meantime, binge watch us on YouTube.