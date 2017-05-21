If you've been too busy to follow the consumer news this week, here's our cheat sheet. And you can get the Marketplace newsletter in your inbox every week.

Ransomware make you Wannacry?

Us too. A global-scale ransomware attack sent companies and governments into a tailspin earlier this week. And experts predict it will likely get worse. Officials say new versions of the attack could haunt us in the coming days. How do you protect yourself? Make sure your operating system is up to date.

Bell's big database breach

Use common sense and be vigilant about the links you click and the attachments that you open. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

The country's biggest telecom was also attacked this week. Nearly two million email addresses and 1,700 phone numbers were stolen from a database and appear to be posted online. A post, which claims to be from the hackers, say there could be more to come. The leak could leave people more vulnerable to phishing attacks, so be careful what links you click.

The end of airline bumping?

Will the days of being forced to miss your flight due to overbooking really, truly soon be over? (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Getting bumped from your flight could soon be a distant memory for Canadians. Ottawa introduced legislation for a passenger bill of rights this week. Basically, airlines can still overbook flights, but you'll only be bumped if you volunteer, and they'll have to compensate you. How much? No one knows yet.

The breakfast sandwich boom

Restaurant breakfast-sandwich sales in Canada have grown 12 per cent since 2013, says market researcher NPD Group. (A&W Food Services of Canada Inc./Canadian Press)

There's just something about a warm, carb-filled egg sandwich that fits in your hand. We Canadians love them. A lot. We ate 552 million breakfast sandwiches last year. The grab-and-go factor is a major selling point. But before you buy your breakfast, some food for thought: They can be loaded with sodium, fat and calories.

What is else is going on?

Air Miles: How customers fought back and won

About 17 million Canadians are members, making it the biggest loyalty program in the country. But does all that loyalty pay off? Air Miles ended up cancelling its policy to make your miles disappear. Here's how you got the company to back down.