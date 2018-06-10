Cannabis drinkables and warnings about romaine lettuce: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

Cannabis-infused drinks

You've heard of edibles, but soon drinkables might be on store shelves too. Canadian entrepreneurs are working on cannabis-infused beverages, from cocktails and beer to coffee and tea. None of the drinks would create the smell or clouds of smoke associated with marijuana, but the health implications of drinking or vaping cannabis won't be known for years.

More from Marketplace: What's in today's weed?

Egg-cited Canadian farmers

Egg sales are surging in Canada with more restaurants like McDonald's, A&W and certain Tim Hortons locations making a menu change to allow all-day breakfast. Since McDonald's started offering any-time McMuffins, they've been using about 25 per cent more eggs. Canadians eat about 700 million breakfast sandwiches a year and food experts say hard-boiled eggs have become a trendy high-protein snack.

Since launching all-day breakfast, McDonald’s used 25% more eggs at its Canadian restaurants. (CBC)

Romaine lettuce warning

If you're travelling to the U.S., you might want to avoid eating romaine lettuce. Five deaths from an E. coli outbreak are linked to the tainted greens. Two of six Canadians who got sick after eating lettuce reported travelling to the U.S. before they became ill and the Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating these illnesses. The organization is advising Canadians to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's recommendation to not eat or buy romaine lettuce unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma growing region of western Arizona. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says lettuce grown in that region is no longer being produced and distributed.

Reports of illnesses from an E. coli outbreak tied to romaine lettuce continue. (Matthew Mead/Associated Press)

Warnings on cigarettes

Canada is considering putting health warnings directly on cigarettes. The idea is part of a federal strategy to lower the number of Canadians who smoke from 15 per cent to five per cent by 2035. The Canadian Cancer Society says it could be as simple as a word like cancer or emphysema on a cigarette. The government also plans to implement plain and standardized tobacco packaging by the end of the year.

The federal government is considering a new requirement to have warnings right on cigarettes. (Toby Talbot/AP Photo)

What else is going on?

First cap on Uber and Lyft rides in the U.S. A new bill in Honolulu, if approved, would allow the city to set a maximum fare that ride-hailing services can charge during peak demand. Uber sent emails to customers across the island of Oahu, which is where the rule would apply, urging them to oppose the rules that would impose "outdated taxi-style requirements on rideshare."

Turns out baking literally burns off sugar calories. Researchers in B.C. compared the calories from sugar content in cake dough before and after the browning process. They found a sugar loss of up to 20 per cent in some cases. Food scientists say that could mean what's shown on a food label may not reflect the actual calories being consumed.

Could poo transplants be an effective treatment for mental illness? A Canadian researcher is studying a possible link between gut bacteria and bipolar disorder. Dr. Valerie Taylor got the idea when antibiotics appeared to relieve a patient of his mental health symptoms. Since the long-term use of antibiotics isn't advisable, she says, she's experimenting with a process called a fecal transfer, "which is exactly what you think it is."

This week in recalls

These chicken burgers could be contaminated with salmonella; these birth control packages could contain damaged pills; these onesies could be a choking hazard; and these pea shoots could be contaminated with Listeria.

What should we investigate next?

Our TV season has wrapped until the fall. Miss an episode? Watch Marketplace investigations on demand here. We are busy working on new stories and want to hear from you. What do you think we should investigate next? Email us at marketplace@cbc.ca.