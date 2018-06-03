Canadian banks hacked and the insurance claim you can't make: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Stolen Canadian bank data

If you bank with BMO or CIBC-owned Simplii Financial, you may have been one of the unlucky customers whose account was hacked. Fraudsters threatened to release the financial information of up to 90,000 people (including social insurance numbers and dates of birth) if their million-dollar ransom demand isn't met. Both banks said they will return 100 per cent of any money lost.

Billions of dollars flow across screens on the Toronto trading floor of the Bank of Montreal, but all the cash, in bits and bytes, depends on a secure banking system. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Better phone plans in Manitoba

Looking for Canada's best cell phone plans? You'll find them in Quebec, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. (A recent double-data plan in the latter province is making people particularly jealous.) Experts say fewer wireless customers and more competition help drive prices down in those provinces. Elsewhere, a standard 10GB family plan from the big three could cost you about $45 more.

Rogers customer Pete Jansen, of Richmond, B.C., has asked the telecom why he can't access the double-data phone deal currently offered in Manitoba in his province. (Submitted by Pete Jansen)

Tim Hortons testing all-day breakfast

All-day breakfast could be coming to a Tim Hortons near you. The fast-food giant is piloting the experiment in Ontario at a handful of Hamilton and Burlington locations later this summer. The menu will include all of the items typically available at the store in the morning. The company also plans to look at adding a kids menu, new packaging, kiosks, loyalty programs and delivery.

Tim Hortons announced an all-day breakfast experiment in select Ontario markets in a bid to regain the trust of franchisees and customers. (Tim Hortons)

Taking on car insurance companies

Have you had to fight for coverage from your car insurance company? In Canada, drivers lose money when they sell a damaged car, even when repairs are done properly. It's different from the U.S., where companies in some states are required to pay depreciation costs. A B.C. man whose SUV was damaged in an accident took the insurance company to court and won, but after an appeal wound up $1,000 in the hole.

What else is going on?

Southwest Airlines has apologized for asking a mom if her biracial baby was hers. The woman was boarding a flight from Denver to Oakland when a desk agent stopped her and asked her to prove that the infant is her son. She was travelling with the boy's father, who is black, and the baby's passport.

The Canadian Paediatric Society is changing its position on contraception for teen girls. The advocacy group announced this week that young women should be offered intrauterine devices (IUDs) over other more common methods like the birth control pill and condoms alone.

Canadian Pacific Railway crews are back to work this week. The workers' union reached a tentative, four-year deal with the railway Wednesday, ending a walkout just hours after it had started. Passenger trains were largely unaffected during the strike, but shipping of agricultural commodities was disrupted.

This week in recalls

These baby food pouches have a packaging defect that could make kids sick; this glass mug could pose a burn or laceration hazard; these children's toys could pose a strangulation hazard; these baseball cleats could crack and cause injury; this stroller contains excess barium and could be a fall hazard; these USB chargers could be an electric shock or fire risk; and this patio dining set could be a fall hazard.

