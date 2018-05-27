WestJet strike averted and insurance by postal code: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

WestJet pilot strike averted

If you've booked a flight with WestJet, you can now rest easy. A potential pilots strike has been averted after the airline and the pilots union agreed to a settlement process. Earlier this month, the pilots voted 91 per cent in favour of a strike. The Calgary-based airline agreed to let its pilots fly all WestJet planes — including its discount carrier Swoop — but wages and working conditions are still being negotiated.

Cheap and cheerful memorials

Forget fancy caskets and old-fashioned funeral homes — more Canadians are opting for cheaper, more creative affairs. A traditional funeral can cost tens of thousands of dollars, while a basic cremation is under $3,000. Baby boomers want to save, and businesses are transforming as a result, offering eco-friendly burials and a "celebration of life" instead of a sombre memorial.

Insurance by postal code

Your driving history isn't the only thing that can affect how much you pay for car insurance.

A Toronto man's premium shot up by $600 a year after he moved to a different neighbourhood. His provider, TD Insurance, told him his new location had more intersections. Ontario's NDP and Liberals are promising to stop the practice of determining premiums based on postal codes if they're elected next month.

What you pay for car insurance can have more to do with the traffic, speed and accident history in your neighbourhood than your driving history. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

Car2Go shuts down in Toronto

There's one less option for car-sharing in Toronto. Car2Go, which claims 80,000 users in the city, is ending operations on May 31. The company blames city hall's restrictive pilot program, which includes parking permit fees of about $1,500 per vehicle. Car2Go says it plans to move its cars to other Canadian cities. It operates in Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal.

Car-sharing company Car2Go announced it will end operations in Toronto on May 31. (John Rieti/CBC)

What else is going on?

Three naturopaths offering unproven autism therapy are under investigation. The B.C. practitioners promised "complete elimination" of autism through a procedure called CEASE therapy.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns teething medicines are unsafe. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends giving babies teething rings or simply massaging their gums to relieve pain.

Canadian Tire employees in B.C. were fired for a parking receipt scam. An internal investigation found the long-time employees had scammed the customer parking reimbursement policy, which compensates customers who pay to park while they shop.

This week in recalls

This rattle toy could be a choking hazard; this pottery wheel kit could pose a risk of burns or fire; this wooden train set could be a choking hazard; this coating and casting resin has improper packaging that could lead to serious illness, injury or death; this wooden toy car could be a choking hazard; this front loader could cause injury if improperly ballasted; and this bicycle could pose a fall hazard.

