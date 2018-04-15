Second Cup cannabis and Leafs fans shut out: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Husband racks up pre-divorce debt

Banks can increase your credit limit — and you may not even know it. An Ontario woman says the joint line of credit she signed with her now ex-husband was increased several times without her permission. Now she's left with the debt her spouse racked up before the divorce. A BMO spokesperson says the bank complied with all legal requirements when they increased it.

Diane Bennett says BMO should never have increased the limit on a joint line of credit, allowing her ex-husband to rack up debt. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Canadians are recycling wrong

Your recycling efforts might be going to waste. The glass and plastic recyclables you place in the blue bin could turn into garbage if you leave food on them. Even a pizza box could contaminate a recycling system if it has oil on it. It's costing millions of dollars a year, but residents can help by rinsing containers and using an app to figure out if an item is recyclable.

Mark Badger of Canada Fibers says even a small amount of yogurt or peanut butter left in a container can sometimes contaminate an entire tonne of paper, making it unmarketable and destined for the dump. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Leafs fans shut out

It's worse than you thought for fans of the Toronto Maples Leafs. Getting your hands on playoff tickets is nearly impossible. A CBC/Toronto Star investigation reveals only 96 tickets were ever put on sale for the general public through the online box office. Average ticket prices on reseller StubHub were listed as high as $616 per ticket.

Even more painful than the Maple Leafs' record in past seasons is the difficulty in getting tickets now they're in the playoffs. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Second Cup cannabis café

You could soon be able to pick up recreational marijuana with your morning coffee. Second Cup is teaming up with a cannabis company to operate a brand of dispensaries across the country. The coffee chain currently operates 286 coffee shops across Canada. Ottawa-based National Access Cannabis corp. plans to convert select storefronts in places where the drug will soon be legal.

National Access Cannabis currently has nine locations spread across seven provinces. (Samuel Rancourt)

What else is going on?

Bell tops the list for customer complaints. Followed by Rogers and Telus, customers say they were misled and misinformed by the telecom service providers.

Norovirus outbreak on Vancouver Island. Two B.C. oyster farms closed after 40 cases of gastrointestinal disease linked to eating the shellfish raw since March.

Rents fall short for GTA condos. Almost half of all investors who bought condos in 2017 are spending more to maintain them than what they're getting back in rental income.

This week in recalls

This roast beef could be contaminated with Listeria; these clay and facial polish products could contain bacteria like E. coli; these USB chargers could pose an electric shock or fire risk.

