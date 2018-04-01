Jays cash in on scalped tickets: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

About those Jays tickets If you had a hard time getting tickets for the Blue Jays home opener, you're not the only one. A CBC/Toronto Star investigation found that nearly half of all the tickets were listed on resale websites — and scalpers aren't the only ones cashing in. The Blue Jays have a partnership with reseller StubHub that gives them a cut of every ticket resold on the site. Cost of blue box recycling rising Our changing lifestyles have dramatically altered what we put in blue bins, and its making recycling more expensive. (David Donnelly/CBC) Do you know which items can go in the blue bin and which ones can't? Our changing lifestyles have dramatically altered what goes into the boxes. Many newer types of plastic packaging — like the resealable flexible pouches used to package frozen vegetables and baby food — aren't recyclable in conventional plants but often find their way into blue bins.​

​Airline passenger woes

In Canada, the government is still working on a new passenger bill of rights. The proposed bill would allow airlines to keep you on the tarmac for three hours before letting you deplane. But a Senate committee wants to reduce that time to 90 minutes. Meanwhile, one United Airlines passenger in the U.S. got a $10,000 voucher because she got bumped. A Senate committee is trying to reduce the amount of time passengers can sit on a plane before being allowed to deplane. (Luke MacGregor/Reuters) Protect yourself from points theft

Whether it's PC Optimum or Air Miles, your loyalty points could be at risk. More scammers are targeting reward programs because they're easier to access than bank accounts. To protect yourself, experts say you need to treat loyalty programs with the same importance as other financial accounts. That means creating tough-to-crack passwords and changing them often.

Experts say consumers need to treat loyalty programs with the same importance as other financial accounts to avoid having points stolen. (submitted by Nancy MacArthur)

What else is going on?

New rules to reduce radon. The association representing Canada's home builders says Health Canada's solutions for reducing radon gas pose a serious health risk. The new standard includes venting systems to remove the gas from basements, which could become clogged in cold weather.



Uber may have switched off safety system before fatal crash. The self-driving Uber that resulted in a fatal crash in Arizona may have been operating without its standard collision-avoidance technology. The auto-parts maker that supplies the Volvo SUV's radar and camera told Bloomberg that Uber disabled the technology.

This week in recalls:

This roast beef could be contaminated with Listeria; these USB chargers could be a fire and shock risk; these bath toys could be a choking hazard; this power bank's battery could overheat and ignite; these baby onesies have metal snaps that could be a choking hazard; these chicken nuggets could be contaminated with salmonella.

