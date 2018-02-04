Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

PC Optimum problems

A new loyalty rewards program, which merges the popular PC Plus and Shoppers Optimum programs, has launched, but people are already reporting problems with PC Optimum. Some customers say they can't add existing points to it.

Loblaw, the parent company behind the programs, said the launch had a "couple of bumps" because of massive interest. If you're worried about losing your points, hold on to your receipts. A loyalty card expert says this will help you get credited.

DNA kits can change your life

DNA testing kits are pretty popular: Swab your cheek, send it off for analysis and learn about your ancestry. But companies warn the results can drastically alter your life.

Your information could unearth some family skeletons such as a sibling you didn't know you had, or surprises about a biological parent.

DNA testing is now as simple as spitting into a vial or swabbing your cheek, depending on the company you choose to do the test. (Steve Berry/CBC)

Bread price-fixing investigation

There's more information from the Competition Bureau about how the price-fixing of bread allegedly happened.

In court documents, the bureau claims that two wholesalers, Canada Bread Company Ltd. and George Weston Ltd, first came up with the plan in 2001 and then worked with major retailers to raise prices in tandem.

Generic drug industry to cut prices

Some generic drugs will soon be cheaper in Canada. The industry has agreed to cut the prices of nearly 70 of the most commonly prescribed drugs by up to 40 per cent.

In exchange, public drug plans have agreed to not ask for open tenders. The discounts are to start on April 1.

Mystery packages on campus

University student unions across Canada are getting mysterious Amazon packages that they didn't order. The boxes have included sex toys, cameras and even a red cape, all from anonymous senders.

Amazon says this violates its policies and has launched an investigation. But the RCMP thinks it might be a marketing tactic used by distributors from China.

Lakehead University's student union in Thunder Bay, Ont., has so far received 16 anonymous Amazon packages. (Caine Smith)

What else is going on?

Phones not slower on purpose. Apple says it would never do anything intentionally to shorten the life of your phone. But the tech company is facing an investigation about why older iPhones are getting slower.

Vehicles recalled. Toyota is recalling 4,570 vehicles in Canada due to an airbag problem. An electrical flaw could stop them from inflating in a crash.

New airline launches. WestJet's "ultra-low-cost" airline, Swoop, is set to hit the skies in June. Travellers will have a cheaper option to travel between five Canadian cities.

This week in recalls:

These sesame seeds and this shredded coconut product are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination; this nursery heater model and the flashlight accessory on this Nickelodeon Paw Patrol toy could pose fire and/or burn hazards; these turnip sticks are being taken off the shelves due to a possible Listeria contamination; the brakes on this John Deere compact utility tractor can fail, leading to crash and injury; and certain Farmers milk and cream products sold in Atlantic Canada may have been exposed to a low-risk cleaning product and may have a "chemical taste."

Watch this week: How Not to Get Fooled & Tip Out Tactics

We are on a mission to find out how a chiropractor convinced investors on Dragons' Den to endorse his unproven product.

Plus, we dine undercover at your favourite restaurant chains to find out where your tips really end up.