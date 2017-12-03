Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.
Air Transat fail
In July, airline passengers in Ottawa were left stranded on the tarmac for hours, stuck in two Air Transat planes without food, water or air-conditioning. Now, the Canadian Transportation Agency has ordered the airline to pay passengers for any out-of-pocket expenses and a $295,000 fine. (Might also be a good reason to watch our story about airline passenger rights.)
Uber class action
A class action lawsuit has been launched in Alberta against Uber over personal information that was released in a recently revealed data breach. The 2016 hack affected millions of people worldwide; this class action only covers Albertans, though.
Rents are up (almost everywhere)
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says that, across the country, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $989 (Although that would be pretty cheap in Vancouver and Toronto.) But some cities are getting a break: Saskatoon, Edmonton and Calgary saw rental rates drop.
Telecom problems
Canadians complained about telecoms 9,000 times last year. Canada's telecom watchdog said the number of complaints in 2016-17 was up 11 per cent from the previous year. The majority were about wireless issues, but complaints about internet service were gaining speed.
What else is going on?
Goats: Pets or food? A P.E.I. petting zoo has come under fire after customers learned the goats they visited are being sold as meat to local restaurants. (The owner says it's a farm first.)
Some airbags have gone off without warning. And it's leaving drivers on the hook for thousands in repairs, damaged vehicles and injuries. Insurance companies won't pay since there was no collision and automakers won't either — instead blaming drivers or road conditions.
This week in recalls:
These Screams of Animal Kingdom and Angry Birds plastic squeeze toys may be a chemical hazard to your child. These ponchos could be a strangulation hazard. And this bike brake could fail.
Why it can suck to fly in Canada
From seat bumping to being grounded on the tarmac, passenger complaints are on the rise. So as Canada prepares to introduce a new passenger bill of rights, we ask, will the proposed legislation actually protect you?