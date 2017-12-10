Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

Achievement: unlocked

New cellphone rules came into effect this week. The biggest change is that wireless carriers can't charge customers to have a phone unlocked. Also: Your kids won't be able to OK extra data charges on a family plan, and your contract needs to be easy to understand.

New regulations for Canadian wireless carriers came into effect this week. (Carlos Barria /Reuters)

Online turf war

Two of the internet's biggest names are fighting over each other's toys. Unless Amazon starts selling Google products that compete with Amazon's (Amazon Echo vs. Google Home), Google won't allow Amazon devices to access YouTube. There's a Jan. 1 deadline.

Google will stop giving access to YouTube on Amazon devices unless Amazon starts selling Google products on its website. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

Check your luggage

Technology-loving travellers should take a look at their snazzy suitcase equipped with a GPS or motor before packing for their next trip. Some airlines are cracking down on the bags because of their lithium-ion batteries, which are considered a fire risk.

Some airlines aren't allowing new smart luggage on board because lithium-ion batteries are considered a fire risk. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg)

Holiday spending soars

Many Canadians say their holiday spending is out of control, with 52 per cent of respondants to an online survey saying they'll spend more than they'd like. Most Canadians enjoy buying gifts, but nine per cent said they hate it because it's so stressful and expensive. Bah, humbug.

More than half of Canadians who responded to an online survey said they'll end up spending more than they'd like during the holidays. (Associated Press)

What else is going on?

This year's flu may be nasty. And one of the strains isn't covered by this year's batch of flu shots.

They're sometimes marketed as a healthy snack, but bitter apricot kernels can lead to cyanide poisoning if you eat too many.

It sold for how much? Real estate agents used to hold the keys to the information about how much a Toronto property sold for, but a new court ruling made those figures publicly available — for now. The Toronto Real Estate Board is taking the decision to the Supreme Court.

This week in recalls

This stroller may contain too much barium; these dollar-store bath toys may contain too many phthalates; these children's hoodies could be a choking hazard; this power cord might be a fire hazard; dust can prevent this grinder from turning off, creating a risk for lacerations; and these crossbow nocks can jam.

Buying for baby: Cross border shopping and recall alerts

Baby costs can quickly add up. Our reporter (and mom-to-be) Asha Tomlinson compares prices between Canada and the U.S. on baby items to see if you're getting gouged. Plus, we scour the shelves for recalled products that shouldn't be there, and uncover dangerous products for sale at popular retailers. Watch on TV or online.