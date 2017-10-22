Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

What's the 'nocebo' effect?

Expensive medicines can seem to create worse side-effects than cheaper alternatives, suggests a new study. (CBC)



It's the opposite of a placebo effect; nocebo is the perception of negative side effects from a benign "medication" in a blind trial. And now a new study suggests that expensive medicines can seem to create worse side-effects than cheaper alternatives.