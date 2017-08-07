An official says a British cybersecurity researcher remains jailed in Nevada, a day before he's due to face charges in federal court in Milwaukee that he created and distributed malicious software designed to steal banking passwords.

Southern Nevada Detention Center spokeswoman Kayla Gieni said Monday that 23-year-old Marcus Hutchins remains at the facility about 100 kilometres outside Las Vegas.

Hutchins' attorney in Las Vegas, Adrian Lobo, didn't immediately respond to messages.

A federal magistrate judge in Nevada set Hutchins' bail on Friday at $30,000 US, and said he could be released Monday.

The charges against Hutchins, including conspiracy to commit computer fraud, date to 2014 and 2015.

He won acclaim after helping in May to curb the spread of WannaCry ransomware during an attack that crippled thousands of computers worldwide.